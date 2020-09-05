DOWNLOAD THE FESTIVAL PROGRAMME
THE COVID CLASSROOM: JO JOHNSON
The former universities minister discusses how we should rethink education - from the playground to the lecture hall.
KITCHEN COCKTAILS WITH ALICE LASCELLES
Mix your own cocktails with the FT's drinks writer as she shows us the tips, tricks and myths behind three much-loved cocktails.
TONY BLAIR ON THE POST-PANDEMIC WORLD
The former UK prime minister on coronavirus, Brexit and leadership in a crisis.
COCKTAIL HOUR WITH PAUL FEIG
The comedy genius behind Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters mixes up a cocktail or two - laced with Hollywood gossip and style tips.
WELCOME TO THE FTWEEKEND FESTIVAL
I was asked last week by a veteran of many crises how on earth the world will be guided through this difficult time. Well with this in mind this week I will hand over my editing baton to become the impresario of our digital festival — three days of brain-busting talks on the issues of our age, from reviving the Covid economy and decoding Xi’s China — to how to mix the perfect martini at home.
You can quiz our columnists, including Simon Kuper, Martin Wolf, Gillian Tett and Robin Lane Fox, listen to Simon Russell Beale read Wordsworth, have an exclusive preview of a Richard Curtis short film and much more.
We have over 100 speakers including Evan Spiegel, Claudia Rankine and Reid Hoffman. Tune in from the comfort of your home. You can also quiz me about Lunch with the FT.
I am heartened by the example of Walter Cronkite, whose memoirs I have just read. He believed in the “sacred covenant” between newspapers and their readers. “We journalists had to be right and fair.” Well, that mantra applies to our festival programme.
Cronkite also started many an encounter with a martini. In that spirit, join us for a wine tasting with Jancis Robinson on Saturday. I look forward to welcoming you.
Alec Russell, FTWeekend editor
